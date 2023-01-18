 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Thursday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

