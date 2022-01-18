Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . A -8-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.