Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

