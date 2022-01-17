 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News