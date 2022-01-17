This evening in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
