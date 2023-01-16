 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News