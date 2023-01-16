Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
