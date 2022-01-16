Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.