Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 9F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 9…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area w…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 1F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hit…