This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area W…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waterloo people should be prepared for tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 15 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…