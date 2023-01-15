 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News