Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

