Waterloo's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 9F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . 1 degree is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good da…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear. Low 1F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tempe…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 2F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with…