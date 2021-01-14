For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow likely. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
