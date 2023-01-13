Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
