Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

