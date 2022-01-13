Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
