Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Thursday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west.