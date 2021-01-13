Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Thursday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
