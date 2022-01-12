This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly cloudy early, then a light mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
