Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
