Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

