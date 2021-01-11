Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.