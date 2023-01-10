Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waterloo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 16-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumu…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…