 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News