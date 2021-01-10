Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.5. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
