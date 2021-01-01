Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 16.72. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
