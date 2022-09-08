The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prep…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wate…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Frida…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It shoul…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomo…