Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.