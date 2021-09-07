 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

