Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.