Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.