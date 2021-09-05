Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a wa…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wedn…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61…