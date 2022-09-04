It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
