Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
