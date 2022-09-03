Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
