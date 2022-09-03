Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.