Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
