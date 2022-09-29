Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.