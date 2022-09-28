 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News