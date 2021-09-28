Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.