The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tem…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It l…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 deg…