Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo ar…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low around 65F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showin…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…