Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.