Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.