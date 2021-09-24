 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

