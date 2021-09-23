Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.