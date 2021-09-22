Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.