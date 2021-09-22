Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are p…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It l…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, W…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected…