The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
