Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph.