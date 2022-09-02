Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty wi…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomorro…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is ex…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…