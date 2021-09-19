 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News