Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.