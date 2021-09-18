The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 61F. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…