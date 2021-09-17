 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

