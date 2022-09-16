The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wedn…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with showers. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo folks will see warm tempera…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We wil…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepare…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. The …