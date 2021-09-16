The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 61F. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Wind…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
This evening in Waterloo: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's f…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …