The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wedn…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with showers. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo folks will see warm tempera…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We wil…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Water…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …