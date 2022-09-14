Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
