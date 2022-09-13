The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
