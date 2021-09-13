Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The U…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 61F. …
This evening in Waterloo: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's f…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The …
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…