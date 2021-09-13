 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

